Peterborough bike thieves empty communal shelters as at least 15 taken

The bike rack at Eagle Way, Hampton.

The thefts took place in Hampton, with bike shelters along St Edmunds Walk and Eagles Way targeted.

Devastated residents estimate that at least 15 bikes have been taken.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph that the thieves had unscrewed the railings to get the bikes off and that their neighbours had to chase the culprits to get their bikes back.

Community bike shelter behind Eagle Way, Hampton.

A fellow resident said: “There’s not even a working light in the car park, so there definitely won’t be any CCTV of it happening. You really can’t have anything, it’s so unfair.”

Another resident added: “I’d strongly urge anyone else with a similar set up to check their bike sheds and bring theirs in. Bike theft is terrible in Hampton at the moment.”

Cambridgeshire police has a dedicated web page covering bike security and how to spot a stolen bike when offered for sale.