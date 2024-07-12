Peterborough bike thief caught on CCTV breaking a lock at Queensgate Bus Station jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wayne McKie locked up for three weeks

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bike thief who was caught on CCTV snapping a lock in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.

On 19 June, CCTV operators alerted police to a man stealing a bike from a bike rack next to Queensgate bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Response officers searched the area and found Wayne McKie, 46, cycling along Park Road on a bike that matched the description of the stolen one, resulting in his arrest.

Police are trying to trace the owner of the bike

McKie, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (10 July), where he was sentenced to three weeks in prison.

PC Toby Talbot, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the quick teamwork of the CCTV operators and response officers, we were able to swiftly arrest McKie and put him before the courts.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to identify the owner of the stolen bike, therefore if you suspect the bike could be yours, please get in contact with us so we can return it to you.”

If you believe the recovered bike might belong to you, contact police via webchat and quote 35/43802/24. Those without internet access should call 101. Proof of ownership will be required.