Peterborough bike thief caught on CCTV breaking a lock at Queensgate Bus Station jailed
A bike thief who was caught on CCTV snapping a lock in Peterborough city centre has been jailed.
On 19 June, CCTV operators alerted police to a man stealing a bike from a bike rack next to Queensgate bus station.
Response officers searched the area and found Wayne McKie, 46, cycling along Park Road on a bike that matched the description of the stolen one, resulting in his arrest.
McKie, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (10 July), where he was sentenced to three weeks in prison.
PC Toby Talbot, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the quick teamwork of the CCTV operators and response officers, we were able to swiftly arrest McKie and put him before the courts.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to identify the owner of the stolen bike, therefore if you suspect the bike could be yours, please get in contact with us so we can return it to you.”
If you believe the recovered bike might belong to you, contact police via webchat and quote 35/43802/24. Those without internet access should call 101. Proof of ownership will be required.