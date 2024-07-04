Peterborough attempted sex assault CCTV appeal
Police have today released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Peterborough.
The incident took place at around 9.15pm on Saturday, May 18, at Queensgate bus station in Westgate.
If you know them, or have any information, please contact police online quoting crime reference 35/35238/24 or if you do not have internet access, call 101.