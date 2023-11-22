Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific shoplifter who stole Christmas treats worth more than £1,000 in less than three weeks has been locked up.

Between 17 October and 3 November, Mark Smith, 40, helped himself to a total of £1,138.35 worth of goods including advent calendars, selection boxes, crates of chocolate, biscuits, laundry products and alcohol, from six different shops in the Hampton and Orton areas of Peterborough.

Smith, of no fixed address, was identified from CCTV footage and arrested in Orton Goldhay by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team on 7 November.

Mark Smith will be spending Christmas behind bars after stealing goodies including Advent Calendars

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to 14 counts of theft from a shop.

PC Freya Mackinnon, who investigated, welcomed the sentence handed out to Smith, saying there was the potential for more action to be taken against him in the future.

PC Mackinnon said: “Prolific shoplifters have a detrimental impact on our business communities and it is something that we are working hard to tackle.

“For repeat offenders such as Smith, we are able to use these reports to build an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which we will now be taking to the courts with the intention of getting him banned from entering the commercial areas of the city.”

Smith’s offences

Theft of milkshake, milk, popcorn, cheese and confectionary worth £33 from Tesco Express, Stewartby Avenue, Hampton Vale, on 17 October

Theft of Galaxy chocolate worth £76.50 from Tesco Express, Wistow Way, Orton Wistow, on 19 October

Theft of laundry products worth £67.35 from QD in Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 21 October

Theft of biscuits, advent calendars and selection boxes worth £120 from Tesco Express, Wistow Way, Orton Wistow, on 21 October

Theft of advent calendars worth £160 from Tesco Express, Wistow Way, Orton Wistow, on 22 October

Theft of fizzy drinks worth £40 from Iceland in Ortongate Shopping Centre on 23 October

Theft of chocolate biscuit bars worth £100 from Iceland, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 25 October

Theft of fizzy drinks worth £50 from Iceland, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 26 October

Theft of fizzy drinks worth £50 from Iceland, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 28 October

Theft of gin worth £109.50 from Co-op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 29 October

Theft of alcohol worth £70 from Co-op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 29 October

Theft of chocolate biscuits worth £69 from Tesco Express, Stewartby Avenue, Hampton Vale, on 29 October

Theft of fizzy drinks worth £40 from Iceland, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 30 October

Theft of Galaxy chocolate bars worth £153 from B&M, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 3 November