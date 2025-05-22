Peterborough 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession of machete and being concerned in supply of drugs

A 15-year-old from Kent was also arrested

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after armed police were called to Wisbech after residents reported ‘what looked like two teenagers chasing someone with a weapon.’

The boy was arrested alongside a 15-year-old from Kent following the incident in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “You might have seen some of our firearms officers in Wisbech town centre yesterday afternoon – this was in response to a call we received from a member of the public reporting what they thought looked like two teenagers chasing someone with a weapon.

Armed police were called

“Two teenage boys were tracked to Ghost Passage where a machete and what is believed to be cocaine was seized.

“A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a machete, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

“A 15-year-old boy from Kent was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a machete, and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both boys have been released on bail to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in August while we carry out further enquiries.

“They both have conditions not to contact each other and not to congregate with more than two people at any one time.

“The 16-year-old has also been banned from Wisbech, while the 15-year-old has been banned from Cambridgeshire.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.