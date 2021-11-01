Some of the criminals jailed in October

Paedophiles, drug dealers and fraudsters - the faces of some of the criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in October

From sex offenders who were finally brought to justice years after their offending to drug dealers, criminals have been jailed for a range of offences in and around Peterborough in October.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 1st November 2021, 5:59 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Aleksejs Fedins, 37, of Lime Avenue, Wisbech was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, possess articles for use in frauds and being concerned in money laundering

Ashan Mahmood, 49, of Southlands Avenue, Peterborough was jailed for 11 and a half years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Darren Wheeler, 35 of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough was jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for a further two years on his release after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified

David Guite, 29, of Eastwood Avenue, March admitted four charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause or incite a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to cause or incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for 30 months

