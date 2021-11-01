Paedophiles, drug dealers and fraudsters - the faces of some of the criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in October

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Criminals jailed in October
Aleksejs Fedins, 37, of Lime Avenue, Wisbech was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, possess articles for use in frauds and being concerned in money laundering
Photo: Midlands
2. Criminals jailed in October
Ashan Mahmood, 49, of Southlands Avenue, Peterborough was jailed for 11 and a half years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs
Photo: Midlands
3. Criminals jailed in October
Darren Wheeler, 35 of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough was jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for a further two years on his release after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified
Photo: Midlands
4. Criminals jailed in October
David Guite, 29, of Eastwood Avenue, March admitted four charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause or incite a child aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to cause or incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He was jailed for 30 months
Photo: Midlands