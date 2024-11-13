Paedophile who abused three girls in Peterborough two decades ago is jailed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sharia Shajahan, 50, carried out the sexual assaults in Peterborough between May 1999 and September 2000, Cambs police said.
His offending came to light in 2019 when the first victim called police to report the abuse.
On Monday (11 November), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Shajahan, of Stothard Street, London, was jailed for three years, having been found guilty of four counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 and one count of gross indecency with a girl under fourteen.
Detective sergeant Steve Ward, who investigated, said: “Shajahan shamefully preyed on vulnerable children to sexually abuse them.
"His despicable behaviour caused suffering no child should have to endure.
"The victims have all shown great courage and strength to come forward and support police with a prosecution. Their bravery is admirable, and I hope this sentencing can bring them some sense of closure.”