Paedophile who abused three girls in Peterborough two decades ago is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A paedophile who sexually abused three young girls more than 20 years ago has been jailed for three years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharia Shajahan, 50, carried out the sexual assaults in Peterborough between May 1999 and September 2000, Cambs police said.

His offending came to light in 2019 when the first victim called police to report the abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday (11 November), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Shajahan, of Stothard Street, London, was jailed for three years, having been found guilty of four counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 and one count of gross indecency with a girl under fourteen.

Sharia Shajahan

Detective sergeant Steve Ward, who investigated, said: “Shajahan shamefully preyed on vulnerable children to sexually abuse them.

"His despicable behaviour caused suffering no child should have to endure.

"The victims have all shown great courage and strength to come forward and support police with a prosecution. Their bravery is admirable, and I hope this sentencing can bring them some sense of closure.”