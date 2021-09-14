Paedophile, 72, jailed for historic sex offences following four-year police investigation

Peter Freeman

A 72-year-old peadophile will spend the next 15 years in jail for historic child sex offences after a four-year investigation by police.

Northampton Crown Court heard Peter David Freeman was arrested after two victims bravely took their stories of abuse from decades ago to Northamptonshire police in 2017.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking QC detailed how Freeman’s abuse had left his victims grieving for the lives they should have had, causing severe psychological harm and life-long after-effects.

She told Freeman his “sexual interest in children was deeply ingrained”.

Freeman was first reported to the force four years ago by two women who revealed he had raped and sexually assaulted them in Northamptonshire.

Investigations by the Force’s SOLAR team, which deals with rape and serious sexual assault cases, led to Freeman being charged with ten counts of rape against a child under 16 and six counts of indecent assault against a child under 14.

Two further victims came forward in 2020 resulting in a further five charges of indecent assault.

Freeman, now of Stamford, Lincolnshire, was found guilty of all but one charge of indecent assault following an eight-day trial in April and returned to court on Friday (September 10) for sentencing.

The judge concluded that he posed such a risk to young children that an extended sentence, reserved for those considered to be dangerous and posing a significant risk to the public, was required.

Freeman was given nine separate sentences for the offences, all to be served concurrently.

This means he will serve, in total, an overall extended sentence of 25 years, of which 22 will be custodial with a further three on licence.

He can only apply to be considered for release after serving at least two-thirds of the custodial element.

Freeman will also be on the sex offenders register for life and barred from working with children.

Investigating officer DC Colleen White, of the SOLAR team, said: “Freeman carried out unthinkable acts on these victims when they were vulnerable children, preying on their innocence and subjecting them to years of the most horrific abuse imaginable.

“Peter Freeman’s vile offending robbed these women of their childhoods, scaring them into silence for many years and leaving them forever changed.

“That they were eventually able to reveal what he put them through and report it to police is testament to their bravery and determination to see justice done.

“I am so pleased with today’s sentence and hope it offers some comfort to the victims, who have shown nothing but class and courage in seeing this case through to its conclusion, and it helps them to move forward. It also goes to show that it is never too late to bring predators like this to account.

“To anyone who has been subjected to any form of sexual abuse, whenever it took place, I would urge you to please report it to us – we will believe you, we will support you, and we will do all we can to make sure those responsible are brought to account.”