Otter found drowned in illegal trap in River Nene in Peterborough
Peterborough Police said the crayfish trap was found over the weekend.
Investigations are now ongoing – but officers have urged people to report any suspicious behaviour around the river.
A Peterborough Police spokesperson said: “Our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) seized an illegally placed crayfish trap from the River Nene over the weekend.
“Unfortunately, an otter was found inside, having become trapped and drowned.
“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.
“This highlights the devastating consequences of using unlicenced or improperly set traps in our waterways.
“Government guidelines state that:
“You must not trap or remove any native crayfish in England without written permission from the Environment Agency due to the white-clawed crayfish being a protected species.
“You must not trap or remove any non-native crayfish in England without written permission from the Environment Agency, the landowner, and any relevant angling clubs.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police, either online or by calling 101.