Otter found drowned in illegal trap in River Nene in Peterborough

An otter was found drowned in an illegal trap placed in the River Nene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Police said the crayfish trap was found over the weekend.

Investigations are now ongoing – but officers have urged people to report any suspicious behaviour around the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Peterborough Police spokesperson said: “Our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) seized an illegally placed crayfish trap from the River Nene over the weekend.

The illegal trap found in the River Nene

“Unfortunately, an otter was found inside, having become trapped and drowned.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“This highlights the devastating consequences of using unlicenced or improperly set traps in our waterways.

“Government guidelines state that:

“You must not trap or remove any native crayfish in England without written permission from the Environment Agency due to the white-clawed crayfish being a protected species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You must not trap or remove any non-native crayfish in England without written permission from the Environment Agency, the landowner, and any relevant angling clubs.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police, either online or by calling 101.