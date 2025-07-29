Otter found drowned in illegal trap in River Nene in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
An otter was found drowned in an illegal trap placed in the River Nene.

Peterborough Police said the crayfish trap was found over the weekend.

Investigations are now ongoing – but officers have urged people to report any suspicious behaviour around the river.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Peterborough Police spokesperson said: “Our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) seized an illegally placed crayfish trap from the River Nene over the weekend.

The illegal trap found in the River Neneplaceholder image
The illegal trap found in the River Nene

“Unfortunately, an otter was found inside, having become trapped and drowned.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“This highlights the devastating consequences of using unlicenced or improperly set traps in our waterways.

“Government guidelines state that:

“You must not trap or remove any native crayfish in England without written permission from the Environment Agency due to the white-clawed crayfish being a protected species.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You must not trap or remove any non-native crayfish in England without written permission from the Environment Agency, the landowner, and any relevant angling clubs.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police, either online or by calling 101.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice