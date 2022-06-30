Police at the scene in Lythemere.

Police have charged a 33-year-old man after a murder investigation was launched on Wednesday (June 29).

Adam Merritt, 33, of Lythemere, Orton Malborne, has been charged with murder after a man in his 60s was found with injuries and declared dead shortly after at a property in Lythemere in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Merritt was arrested at the scene and it due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (30 June).

