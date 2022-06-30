Police have charged a 33-year-old man after a murder investigation was launched on Wednesday (June 29).
Adam Merritt, 33, of Lythemere, Orton Malborne, has been charged with murder after a man in his 60s was found with injuries and declared dead shortly after at a property in Lythemere in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Merritt was arrested at the scene and it due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (30 June).
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time, and it is being treated as an isolated incident.