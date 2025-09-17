Operation to crackdown on hare coursing sees Cambridgeshire police join forces with National Police Air Service

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has teamed up with other forces to re-launch a robust crackdown on hare coursing and its associated criminality.

Working in partnership with the National Police Air Service (NPAS), Essex Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary, the force says it is taking “coordinated action under Operation Galileo” to tackle the illegal activity.

This will see the use of a police helicopter to track the illegal activity and help police on the ground to hunt down suspects as they flee the scene.

The launch event took place on Friday, 12 September, at Fowlmere Airstrip, strategically located near the borders of the three forces.

“The operation involves increased police patrols, intelligence sharing and the use of advanced technology,” a force spokesperson explained.

"Officers are also working closely with farming communities to disrupt criminality, seize vehicles and equipment and secure prosecutions against offenders.

“Rural crime teams and NPAS representatives came together to reaffirm their united stance: those who commit hare coursing and rural crime will be pursued relentlessly - regardless of county borders.

“Hare coursing is a serious criminal offence under the Hunting Act 2004 and the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act 2022. It is linked to a range of harmful behaviours including damage to farmland, dangerous driving, intimidation of landowners, and wider rural criminality.”

A NPAS helicopter.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), commented: “This joint initiative sends a clear message: we are not prepared to tolerate this behaviour. Borders do not protect offenders — and they do not restrict our ability to work together to stop them.”

Key elements of the operation include:

• Shared intelligence and coordinated enforcement across county borders to ensure offenders have nowhere to hide.

• Deployment of NPAS aircraft to monitor rural areas, track suspects, and support ground units in real time.

Operation Galileo

• Increased use of specialist rural crime officers to respond swiftly, gather evidence, and secure prosecutions.

This renewed partnership reflects the unwavering commitment of all four organisations to protect rural communities, uphold the law, and safeguard wildlife from illegal activity.

Sergeant Nuttall added: “This initiative strengthens our collective ability to respond to hare coursing across county boundaries. Working jointly with our neighbouring forces and NPAS will allow us to deploy resources more effectively and bring offenders to justice.”

Sergeant Paul Brady, from Essex Police’s Rural Engagement Team (RET), said: “Hare coursing is not only an animal welfare issue but also a source of fear and disruption for rural communities. By combining resources and expertise across force boundaries, we are better placed to prevent offences, support victims, and pursue those responsible through the courts.”

Sergeant Alex Winning, from Hertfordshire Police’s Rural Operational Support Team (ROST), said: “Hare coursing has a significant impact on rural communities. This joint approach enables us to remove even more barriers between forces and act swiftly when offences occur.”

Sergeant Kevin Flinn, from NPAS, added: “Air support is a valuable tool in identifying, tracking and gathering evidence of those involved in hare coursing. The offenders are a constant blight on rural communities which my team intend to deal with by targeting the offenders and ensuring they are locked up.”