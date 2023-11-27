'One man crimewave' Peterborough shoplifter banned from Bretton Centre

Abid Hussain, 39, stole from Morrisons Daily, at the Bretton Centre, 14 times in less than two months

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed and banned from a shopping centre in Peterborough for five years after repeatedly targeting the same shop.

Abid Hussain, 39, stole from Morrisons Daily, at the Bretton Centre, 14 times during this month and last.

He was spotted on a bike by officers on patrol in Lutton Grove, Westwood, on 16 November.

Abid Hussain

Hussain, of Kirkmeadow, Bretton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month where he pleaded guilty to 14 offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) was also imposed, stating he must not enter the Bretton Centre for five years, including the BP garage and Marks & Spencer.

PC Niamh Skipworth, who investigated, said welcomed the sentence handed out at court.

PC Skipworth said: “Hussain has been a one-man crimewave, stealing from the same shop on almost a daily basis.

“The Criminal Behaviour Order means we have greater powers if Hussian reoffends. If he is caught in breach of his order, we will arrest him and put him back through the courts.”

Offences committed by Hussain

Hussain’s offences at Morrisons Daily were:

Theft of washing powder and meat worth £71.14 on 23 October.

Theft of items worth £70 on 24 October.

Theft of items worth £160 on 25 October.

Theft of items worth £25 on 26 October.

Theft of items worth £50 on 28 October.

Theft of items worth £100 on 29 October.

Theft of items to an unknown value on 30 October.

Theft of items worth £30 on 5 November.

Theft of items worth £70 on 6 November.

Theft of items worth £50 on 7 November.

Theft of items worth £150-£200 on 11 November.

Theft of items worth £150 on 11 November.

Theft of items to an unknown value on 12 November.

Theft of items worth £80 on 12 November.