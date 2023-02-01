Number of Peterborough city centre anti-social behaviour fines increases from four to 45 in space of a year

The number of fines issued in Peterborough city centre for anti-social behaviour has risen from 4 to 45 in the space of a year, it has been revealed.

Peterborough City Council have revealed that between October 1 2022 and January 26 2023, there were 45 fixed penalty notices handed out – compared to just four in the same period the previous year.

The 'hit squad' out on patrol with police

Peterborough City Council said the smaller amount of fines issued in 2021-22 could also partly be put down to the high number of COVID cases in the city at the time.

The hit squad was introduced as a six month trial – which ends in March. If the team are deemed a success, they could become a longer term sight in the city centre – and could even see other teams used elsewhere in Peterborough.

‘We have received positive feedback’

A council spokesperson said: “We are continuing to monitor the trial of the city centre enforcement team. We have received positive feedback from local businesses and the public that the initiative is having a positive impact and is helping to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour such as street drinking , begging and littering.

“Once the trial is concluded, we will complete a review of the scheme, we are fully committed to helping ensure that our city centre is a safe, clean and vibrant place to work, live and visit.”

Residents are being asked to have their say on the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that is in place to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the city centre. The order specifies an area of the city centre – where the hit squad are operating.

Council looks to extend PSPO in city centre

If someone is caught breaching a PSPO, authorised council officers, Police Constables and Police Community Support Officers can enforce resulting in fines of up to £1,000 or Fixed Penalty Notices.

The council is looking to extend the PSPO for a further three years. It has been in place since 2017. The consultation lasts until February 17, and you can have your say by visiting www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/saferpeterborough/public-spaces-protection-order

Operation Luscombe, which was first launched in September 2020, aims to reduce aggressive begging and associated anti-social behaviour such as open drug use, intimidation, and threatening behaviour towards members of the public.