Number of drugs seized by Cambridgeshire police revealed - and how force compares to rest of England

Government data researched by DrugHelpline.org shows the constabulary took 13,181 drugs off the streets between 2015 and 2020,

That includes 2,438 between March 2019 and March 2020, placing it 21st out of 43 forces in England.

Over the same timeframe, Lincolnshire Police was bottom with 362 drugs seized, while Met Police was top with 216,124.

Cannabis is the most seized drug by Cambridgeshire police

Northamptonshire Police ranked 28th.

In 2020, the most popular drugs seized by Cambridgeshire police were: cannabis (1,815), cocaine (205), crack (107), heroin (95) and amphetamines (69).