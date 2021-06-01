Number of drugs seized by Cambridgeshire police revealed - and how force compares to rest of England
The amount of drugs seized by Cambridgeshire police over the past five years has been revealed.
Government data researched by DrugHelpline.org shows the constabulary took 13,181 drugs off the streets between 2015 and 2020,
That includes 2,438 between March 2019 and March 2020, placing it 21st out of 43 forces in England.
Over the same timeframe, Lincolnshire Police was bottom with 362 drugs seized, while Met Police was top with 216,124.
Northamptonshire Police ranked 28th.
In 2020, the most popular drugs seized by Cambridgeshire police were: cannabis (1,815), cocaine (205), crack (107), heroin (95) and amphetamines (69).
Across England, in terms of quantities, a total of 490,254 cannabis plants were seized between March 2019 and March 2020, as well as 20,560kg of herbal cannabis and 4,274kg of cocaine.