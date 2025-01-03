Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 80 people were arrested last month as part of the festive crackdown

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of people arrested in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire for drink or drug driving increased in 2024 compared to the previous year – and police have warned drivers about the potentially lethal consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

Throughout 2024 there were a total of 812 drink and drug driving related arrests, compared to 781 arrests in 2023 – a four per cent increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 80 suspected drink and drug drivers were arrested last month as part of a force crackdown to make the county’s roads safer.

More drink drive arrests were made in 2024 than in the previous year in Cambridgeshire

The campaign in December reminded motorists that drink or drug driving could destroy lives.

A total of 86 drink and drug driving related arrests were made across Cambridgeshire during the month, compared to 91 in December 2023. At least 45 of these have been charged and seven have already been sentenced.

Some drivers lost their licences after being caught over the limit or failing to provide a breath test – an offence treated with the same severity. They appeared in court and were disqualified from driving for periods ranging from one to four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In some cases, drivers were arrested by officers after calls from worried members of the public, while others were involved in crashes and then breathalysed.

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, said: “I hope our campaign has made drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs, and also highlighted how long alcohol can remain in your system.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. If you’re drinking, even if you just have one, arrange another way of getting home.

“It is encouraging to see that some of the arrests during the campaign were thanks to calls from concerned members of the public. This has helped show that however you contact us, your information does make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we highlight at all times of the year, our officers can’t be everywhere, but they could be anywhere. Please don’t gamble with your life or your future by driving under the influence.”

Officers carried out extra roadside checks across the county and a dedicated operation also took place at Cambridge Services targeting fatal five driving offences, vehicle roadworthiness and modern-day slavery.

In addition, 14 pubs and venues across the county signed up to support the campaign by backing the I’m DES scheme, giving free or discounted draught soft drinks to designated drivers.

Calls to the force’s confidential hotline increased, with eight calls in December, compared to five in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dedicated hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

PC Southern added: “Our dedicated hotline is available all year round, not just for Christmas. All calls are taken in confidence and people can report information anonymously. Why not save the number in your phone? One call could save a life.”