No arrests made as Peterborough car cruise causes misery to residents

A previous car meet at the Fair Meadow car park, Oundle Road earlier this year EMN-210529-213956009

The event happened at the Fair Meadow car park on Oundle Road in Woodston on Saturday night.

Residents living near by were subjected to loud engine noise and tyres screeching from around 9pm for several hours - with the event finally finishing after midnight.

One resident said that when he contacted police about the anti-social behaviour, he was told the noise was something that the council’s Environmental Health team were responsible for dealing with - but officers would be sent to the scene.

Today, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “On Saturday evening (12 June) we received calls about a car meet at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Oundle Road, Peterborough.

“Residents reported concerns around noise levels and inconsiderate driving.

“Officers provided a presence in the area and drivers began to leave at about 11pm.

“However, a city-wide dispersal order was granted until 5am on Sunday (12 June) following complaints of dangerous driving as attendees left the car meet.

“The area was clear by about 12.45am and no arrests were made.”

The event took place on a car park run by Peterborough City Council, and it is not the first time car cruises at the car park have made life a misery for residents.

When asked what the council were doing to prevent the issues on the car park, and elsewhere in the city, a council spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns around non-approved car meets taking place in the city.