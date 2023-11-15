Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal has been launched after a pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of a home in a village near Peterborough.

Between 1.25am and 2.05am on Saturday, November 11, unknown persons broke into a property in Main Street, Barnwell, and stole bank cards, cash and the keys to a silver Nissan Navara Tekna pick-up, which was then stolen from the driveway.

Northamptonshire Police said there is no known description of the suspects, but at least two offenders are believed to have been involved.

Police have launched an appeal for information