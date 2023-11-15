News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Nissan Navera stolen from driveway in village near Peterborough

Bank cards and cash also stolen in midnight burglary in Barnwell
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An appeal has been launched after a pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of a home in a village near Peterborough.

Between 1.25am and 2.05am on Saturday, November 11, unknown persons broke into a property in Main Street, Barnwell, and stole bank cards, cash and the keys to a silver Nissan Navara Tekna pick-up, which was then stolen from the driveway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said there is no known description of the suspects, but at least two offenders are believed to have been involved.

Police have launched an appeal for informationPolice have launched an appeal for information
Police have launched an appeal for information
Most Popular

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, or who has any information about the burglary or car theft, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 23000699068 when getting in touch with officers.