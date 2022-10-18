Aurela Marku has become the ninth person charged following an aggravated burglary in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville.

Aurela Marku, 25, of Redgrave Close, Croydon, was arrested in Enfield, Greater London, by officers from the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT) on 6 October, and released on police bail, however she was re-arrested in Wood Green, London, on Friday morning (October 14).

On Saturday (October 15) she was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm without a licence.

She appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court the same day, where she was remanded in prison to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on November 7.

Police were called at just gone 4am on 4 August with reports of a disturbance at a house in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville.

Eight other people have been charged and remanded in prison in connection with the incident although charges against Anton Kola have since been dropped.

Tom Dodaj, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested in Enfield Green, Surrey.

Three men – Florin Doci, 25, of Station Road, Raleigh, Essex, Olsi Cakoni, 25, of Sevington Road, Brent Cross, Greater London, and Malesio Gjonaj, 21, of Belvoir Street, Hull – were all arrested on Thursday, August 4 in Wembley.

Arjada Lleshi, 32, of Station Road, South Tottenham, Greater London, was arrested at Luton Airport late on the same night.

They have all been charged with robbery, possession of offensive weapons in a public place, namely hammers, crowbars and other tools, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Dodaj has also been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely £6,000 in cash.

Doci has also been charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Lleshi has also been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely £1,200 in cash.

On Friday August 12, Behar Konesha was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely £37,000 in cash.

Konesha, 38 of Sheringham Way was initially arrested on August 4, but was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.