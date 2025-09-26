On Friday, Cambridgeshire Police joined the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and Peterborough City Council on the joint operation in Ivatt Way in Westwood.

A police spokesperson said: “By the end of the day, nine vehicles had been clamped – with two of the owners paying immediate fines to have their vehicles released. The other drivers were given 24 hours to pay before the vehicles would be towed.

“Two vehicles were issued with warnings and many others received words of advice about the use of trade plates.”

Untaxed vehicles can be reported to the DVLA online here https://contact.dvla.gov.uk/report-untaxed-vehicle

