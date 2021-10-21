Nine arrested and three charged in Peterborough as police tackle county lines drug dealing

The national week of action took place between 11 and 18 October and saw officers execute 12 warrants across Cambridgeshire and intercept vehicles potentially involved in county lines activity.

Four drug dealing lines were also dismantled using funding from the National County Lines Co-Ordination Centre.

County lines is the means of transporting illegal drugs from major cities like London and Birmingham into other areas, like Cambridge and Peterborough. Children and vulnerable adults are often used to transport them, often at great risk to their own safety.

As a result of investigations carried out by Cambridgeshire Police across Cambridge, Peterborough and Wisbech, 17 people were arrested for drugs-related offences and a further five went on to be charged.

Class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin were seized as well as cannabis, cash and mobile phones. Weapons including knives and a taser torch were also seized.

A number of potential cuckooed addresses, where drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person in order to use it as a base for dealing, were also visited.

Throughout the week officers were also speaking to hotel, bank, taxi and bus staff about spotting the signs of people being exploited by county lines. Neighbourhood officers also held talks at local schools to discuss the issue with young people.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien, who lead the operation, said: “County lines is not just people dealing drugs across counties. It brings violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour to our communities.

“It remains one of our policing priorities and we will continue to make Cambridgeshire a hostile environment for those who seek to exploit vulnerable people in order to bring illegal drugs into our county beyond this week of intensification.

“If you have information regarding drug dealing or violent crime, or are worried that someone is being exploited, report it to us.”

Chief Constable Nick Dean added: “This operation has been a tremendous success and I wish to thank all officers, staff, teams and partnership agencies involved. Disruption has occurred with offenders being arrested and exploited, vulnerable people being safeguarded against this criminality, as well as prevention and awareness engagement with local communities.

“Intelligence and information from our communities has been integral in the success of this week’s action and I can reassure communities that this is not just a one off. We have and will continue to target those involved in county lines.”

The following people have been charged as a result of the week of action:

Patrik Koltar, 20, from Peterborough has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and crack cocaine.

Robert Facuna, 18, from Peterborough has been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis and crack cocaine.

Iade Justo, 32, from Peterborough has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, entering the UK in breach of deportation and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Matthew Harrison, 37, of Maule Close, Eynesbury, has been charged with possession of drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Adil Nami, 21, of Anderson Drive, St Ives, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

Police made the following arrests:

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of drugs. He has been released on bail.

A 29-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 28-year-old woman from Eye was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. She has been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a knife and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 20-year-old man from Bassingbourn was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 34-year-old man from Ely was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has been released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, assault, taking without consent, and kidnap. He has been released on bail.

