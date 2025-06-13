New support service to help victims of domestic abuse in Peterborough

A new model of support has been unveiled to transform the safety and wellbeing of victims of domestic abuse across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The new service, jointly developed by Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston and partners, is available for all adult victims of domestic abuse assessed as ‘medium risk of harm’ who report their experiences to police.

Launched on 1 April 2025, it sees specialist staff from the charity Peterborough Women’s Aid embedded within the existing Victim and Witness Hub to support such victims who have given consent for help.

A PCC spokesperson said: “Victims referred to the service are offered short-term, phone-based emotional and practical support alongside safety planning. Those requiring longer-term support are referred on to local specialist domestic abuse support agencies depending on their needs including the current Domestic Abuse Support Services (DASS) Outreach Service and The Meadows Children and Family Wing.

PCC Darryl Preston with Mandy Geraghy, CEO of Peterborough Women’s Aid.

“Already, early benefits of the new service have been identified, with the co-location of specialist staff allowing professional conversations to take place with Hub Co-ordinators and investigating officers to protect victims from the trauma of having to relive their experiences over the phone multiple times.”

In the first two months of delivery, the service received 259 referrals and supported 246 victims. All victims were contacted within the agreed timescales, and more than half (57%) reported a successful outcome during the first call.

"The specialist domestic abuse support workers have advocated on behalf of victims with GP surgeries and the Financial Ombudsman Service, drafted letters to utility providers and helped with housing applications,” the spokesperson went on. “In 24 cases staff have escalated cases to the Independent Domestic Abuse Advisory service to enable more intensive support to be provided, in others they have personally helped manage the risk posed by perpetrators by representing victims at multi-agency meetings.

“Victims have been supported to access the mental health and wellbeing professionals who are also co-located in the Victim and Witness Hub, One Voice for Travellers and Peterborough Women’s Aid’s own locally based specialist services.”

Police and Crime Commissioners receive funding annually from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to commission local services to support victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The Commissioner recently reviewed the provision of support for police-reported, medium risk domestic abuse victims across the county, which prompted the new model.

The PCC spokesperson said: “Supporting Victims and Witnesses is a key priority in the Commissioner’s new Police and Crime Plan, and he has vowed to ensure all victims receive the tailored support they are entitled to, under the Victims’ Code, to help them cope and as far as possible recover from crime. The new service sees the Commissioner delivering on his promise to work in partnership with key stakeholders to co-design a new countywide service for medium risk victims of domestic abuse.”

PCC Darryl Preston commented: “I am proud of the new service and the improved measures in place to protect victims of medium risk domestic abuse and support their recovery. These appalling crimes leave long-lasting emotional and psychological scars, and we must not miss any opportunity to save lives and promote healing.

“This is a truly collaborative approach to supporting victims, with all partners committed to enhancing the journey to recovery and justice.

“By delivering consistent, compassionate support, we will increase confidence and trust in policing and the wider criminal justice system which is critical for increasing engagement and encouraging future victims to come forward to access live-changing help.”

The new model was developed in partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Partnership, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Peterborough Women’s Aid.

One victim said: "I really appreciate everything you have done to try and get me support in place. Thank you for everything you are doing, I truly appreciate your help.”

The PCC spokesperson concluded: “The service, which is being piloted over the next 12 months, improves the timeliness of support, ensuring the force meets the Victims’ Code requirement to refer victims to services within two working days. It also provides more consistency of service provision, streamlining the pathway to support and providing increased service resilience.”