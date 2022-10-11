Survivors of domestic abuse across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire can now access a new countywide support service.

Cambridgeshire County Council working in partnership with Peterborough City Council, has commissioned IMPAKT Housing and Support to provide a countywide mobile advocacy/outreach service offering a range of support to victims and survivors.

The new Domestic Abuse Support Service (DASS) will work to understand the needs and wishes of the individual and develop appropriate support and safety plans. DASS will offer support with issues around home security to help survivors remain safely in their own homes where appropriate, accessing benefits and signposting or referral to specialist services such as legal representation, mental health and substance misuse.

DASS will also be offering drop-in services in partnership with other specialist services across the county.

A spokesperson for IMPAKT said: “We are looking forward to meeting and working with new partners and building on the service we deliver in Bedfordshire. As we are new to Cambridgeshire, here’s a little bit about us - we are committed to supporting people to recover from trauma and the devastating impact of homelessness and/or domestic abuse, in a safe and aspirational environment.

“In 2018, we embarked on our journey to become a ‘PIE’ (Psychologically Informed Environment) service. This involved a complete overhaul of policy, procedure and paperwork, with a focus on trauma informed care and strengths-based practice at its core.”

“Building on our experience of supporting women and families in refuge accommodation, in 2018 we embarked on delivery of a domestic abuse outreach service through our DART team. Our highly skilled domestic abuse outreach staff in Bedfordshire offer resettlement support, advice and advocacy to victims and survivors across the county in a similar vein to the service we will be providing in Cambridgeshire Peterborough through the Domestic Abuse Support Services (DASS) team."

Survivors can self-refer to the confidential service by emailing: [email protected], calling 01234 264109 or visiting https://impakt.org.uk/domestic%20abuse/