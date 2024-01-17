Scores of people stopped and prosecuted in bid to keep people safe on city roads.

Thirty uninsured vehicles have been seized and scores of drivers stopped as part of a scheme to keep people safe on roads around Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Road safety vans funded by Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston are helping to educate drivers of the perils of speeding in villages across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

New data shows between November 2022 and November 2023, the county’s Vision Zero Vans – staffed by Special Constables - covered some 15,000 miles, with 406 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) issued for offences such as speeding, mobile phones, seat belts and no insurance.

The van has been tackling issues including speeding and uninsured drivers

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough PCC invested £56k into three new marked police vans to be used by Special Constables to drive home the road safety message and take prompt action against motorists who threaten the safety of villagers across Cambridgeshire. He also awarded a further £15k for the replacement of equipment used by Community Speedwatch Scheme volunteers.

The investment forms part of the Commissioner’s commitment to the county’s road safety partnership, Vision Zero, to educate drivers so they are less likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision.

Action taken since vans deployed

Since the new vans have been deployed, Special Constable volunteers have:

Stopped 656 vehicles,

Breathalysed 275 drivers,

Attended 117 traffic incidents,

Made 17 arrests (for drink/drug driving offences),

Seized 30 vehicles for no insurance,

Completed 302 duties,

Committed 2,447 volunteer hours between five officers.

‘Dangerous and reckless driving will not be tolerated on our roads’

Darryl said: “Speeding and anti-social driving remain top priorities for the public. I know from my many meetings with villagers how seriously they can detract from people’s enjoyment of where they live and undermine their feelings of safety.

“Since I was elected, I have made it clear that dangerous and reckless driving will not be tolerated on our roads. I fully support the use of robust enforcement to ensure motorists face the full consequences of their actions, but it is equally important to me that we invest in awareness projects and education to prevent serious and fatal collisions happening in the first place and promote good driver behaviour.”

Reduction in serious crashes

The force continues to crackdown on the ‘Fatal 5’ offences (speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seat belt and tailgating).

PC Nick Southern, Casualty Reduction Officer, said: “Road Safety is extremely important as the consequences of poor driving can put lives in danger. As the Casualty Reduction Officer, I see on a regular basis the devastating effects a fatal collision can have on the families of the victim and the community.

“The work that the Vision Zero Safer Speeds Team does is essential in taking risky drivers off the road before they go on to cause serious harm. The investment in the vans and equipment for the team has been crucial in achieving this.