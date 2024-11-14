New public spaces order for Peterborough area to address concerns over anti-social behaviour and crime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new order has been introduced across Ramsey to help tackle incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Huntingdon District Council, working alongside Cambridgeshire Constabulary, introduced a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) following a consultation with the community.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Residents and local businesses shared their concerns about rising anti-social behaviour in the town centre and surrounding areas, prompting the initiative to improve safety and quality of life.”

A new PSPO has been introduced in Ramsey. Pictured is PCSO Rachel Martin with Brian Nevard from the Community Action Team at HDC.

The PSPO, now in effect, grants council officers and police the authority to address disruptive behaviours, that negatively impact the area.

This joint effort aims to create a safer and more welcoming environment for residents, visitors and businesses.

Sergeant Andy Caruana, from the St Ives and Ramsey Neighbourhood Team, commented: “This PSPO gives us the tools we need to address persistent issues, such as anti-social behaviour, vandalism and other activities that disrupt public spaces. With this order in place, we can respond more effectively to the concerns of residents and businesses, working together to create an environment and a space that are enjoyable and accessible for all.”

Executive Councillor for Resident Services and Corporate Performance, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, added: “This PSPO is a positive step toward tackling the issues Ramsey has been facing. We are grateful to everyone who shared their views, and we’re committed to making the town a safe and thriving hub for our communities to enjoy now and for generations to come.”

The PSPO covers Ramsey town centre and surrounding areas, including all public spaces such as roads, footpaths, bridleways, and accessible property frontages. This includes Great Whyte, Newton Green, New Road, Mews Close and all connected walkways.