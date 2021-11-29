New policing and crime priorities for Peterborough announced by commissioner

Police and Crime Commissioner for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, Darryl Preston

The Plan has been put together following extensive consultation with local residents, businesses and other organisations working to support criminal justice and community safety.

On launching the Plan, Mr Preston said: “I have spent a great deal of time listening to people in communities across the county. These conversations have helped me shape the plan.

“Putting communities first is at the heart of my plan.

“While people understand that the police have to respond to high harm issues such as child abuse, domestic and serious violence, communities also want to see local issues such as anti-social behaviour, speeding and drug dealing dealt with.

“We currently have the highest number of police officers we have ever had in our county however, the police cannot tackle these issues alone,” added Darryl.

The priority areas included in the Plan are:

- Putting Communities First

- Crime Prevention

- Supporting Victims and Witnesses

- Ethical Policing

- Robust Enforcement

“I will work hard with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and other partners to make sure the issues residents and businesses are worried about are dealt with and the above priorities are delivered,” added Mr Preston.

“My commitment to you - the residents of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough - remains the same as the day I was appointed your Commissioner - to cut crime, help victims and keep people safe.”

The Police and Crime Plan was endorsed by the Police and Crime Panel at a meeting held on Monday, November 15.