New Peterborough police officers graduate at ceremony

Seven of the new officers will be based in Peterborough

Thirteen men and women - including a history teacher and a supermarket manager - graduated as police officers and were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean and new PCC Darryl Preston at the ceremony.

Seven will now be posted to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, four to Huntingdon and two to Parkside in Cambridge.

Friends and family were unable to attend the passing out parade but will receive photographs.

It was the force’s third passing out parade of the year, bringing the total number of new recruits so far in 2021 to 41.

Addressing the recruits, Mr Dean said: “You are now beginning a unique career in policing; one which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities. Opportunities to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

He then spoke about values:

“Not too long ago you took the police attestation where you swore to act with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality. These values should run through the core of everything you do, both inside and outside work; there is a reason why these have not changed over many decades and why we here in Cambridgeshire have adopted them as our values.”

Meanwhile, the recruitment window will remain open for another week for the force’s first cohort of new officers under the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF).

Successful applicants to this new route into policing will study for a fully-funded degree apprenticeship.

They will earn while they learn, working towards a degree in professional policing practice and receiving on-the-job training.

Along with all other forces in England and Wales, the constabulary is meeting its recruitment targets for the national 20k uplift.

For more information visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/