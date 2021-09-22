New order will tackle aanti-social behaviour in parts of Peterborough

The introduction of a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to cover the Millfield, New England, Eastfield and Embankment areas of Peterborough has been recommended by the Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities.

The order, which will be in place for three years, will enable authorised council officers and the police to tackle anti-social behaviour and improve the quality of life for those that live, work and visit the city.

Anyone found to have breached a condition of the PSPO is liable for a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of up to £100 by enforcement officers. However, the council’s policy is not to issue FPNs to homeless individuals for PSPO breaches, instead offering them engagement and support.

A previous PSPO for the areas was introduced in 2017 and expired in August 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic it wasn’t possible to carry out a public consultation at the time on the introduction of a new order.

As a result, the consultation ran from 11 December 2020, until 22 January 2021. During the consultation, residents, businesses and community groups were invited to have their say on plans for a new order.

The conditions of the previous PSPO for the Millfield, New England, Eastfield and Embankment area have been enhanced and now include:

-Consumption of alcohol - It is now an offence for anyone within Stanley Recreation Ground, Stanley Road, Crawthorne Road, Brook Street car park, part of Broadway, Fitzwilliam Street, part of Church Walk and part of Park Road to consume alcohol or be in possession of an open alcoholic drink, other than on a licensed premises or where a Temporary Event Notice or pavement licence is in operation. For other areas of the PSPO, authorised officers can request individuals to dispose of or surrender open vessels of alcohol in their possession or to disperse from the immediate area. Additionally, individuals ordered to disperse from the order area for consumption of alcohol are not allowed to return within six hours, unless for lawful reasons.

Anti-social behaviour - It is an offence for individuals to cause harassment, alarm or distress by committing anti-social behaviour. Examples include use of offensive or abusive language and acting in an aggressive manner.

Authorised officers are able to disperse individuals causing harassment, alarm and distress and prevent them from returning to the immediate area within six hours - unless for lawful reasons.

Child safety - It is also now an offence for adults to be present in a designated children’s playground area unless they are accompanying a child of 14 or under, or unless the person using the play equipment/park requires the attention of a recognised carer or they are present in an official capacity or with lawful excuse.

Littering, spitting, urination and defecation in a public place continue to be prohibited in the order area.

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, said: “We are fully committed to working with partners to ensure our communities are clean, safe and welcoming and this PSPO will help us target particular issues that are concerning local residents, community groups and businesses.

“The implementation of this order has been eagerly awaited to enable the council and police to address the rise in anti-social behaviour that has been reported recently in hot spot locations including Burghley Road and parts of Millfield, such as Cobden Street. It is hoped that with this order officers will be able to provide an increased uniformed presence in areas of need, with additional enforcement powers to disperse individuals and issue fines to those who breach the order and cause our communities harm. Any individuals found to be persistently breaching this order will be liable to prosecution.”