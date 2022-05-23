Bosses at Peterborough’s Nene Park Trust have threatened to ban people who set off fireworks without permission after rubbish was left by the Rowing Lake last night.

A large number of fireworks were set off late last night from the side of the lake – something that has become a regular occurrence in recent weeks.

The boxes the fireworks were stored in – along with other rubbish – were left at the scene.

The rubbish left at the scene

Today the rubbish has been cleared.

A spokesman for the trust – which runs a large area of parkland in the city, including the land around the rowing lake and Ferry Meadows – said: “Our Park Manager had no knowledge this event was taking place and the Park Management Team are clearing up the mess this morning.

“As the rowing lake is private land, Nene Park Trust will seek to ban individuals from the Park if they let off fireworks without permission.”