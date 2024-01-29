Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nationwide will re-open their Whittlesey branch this week – three months after ram-raiders caused significant damage to the building.

Raiders using a JCB smashed the wall of the building society branch in Eastgate in the early hours of October 28.

The branch will re=open on Wednesday (January 31) – although repair work, including fitting a new ATM is still ongoing.

A Nationwide branch in Newmarket, also targeted by ram-raiders, re-opened earlier this month.

Mandy Beech, Director of Retail Services at Nationwide, said: “We’re glad to see these branches reopening so soon after they were damaged. Our facilities teams and local contractors are working flat out to restore these branches and our teams are keen to get back in to start serving our customers once again.”

“Nationwide is still committed to the high street, and wherever we have a branch, we will still be there until at least 2026.”

Police said that the Whittlesey raid happened at about 1.45am, when officers were called to reports that four suspects were at Nationwide, Eastgate, using a JCB digger and a white Ford Ranger pick-up truck to steal money from the cash machine.

No arrests have been made, and police are still urging anyone with information to come forward to help with their investigation.