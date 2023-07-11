News you can trust since 1948
'My friend's been run over...never mind, he's back alive': Hoax 999 calls in Cambridgeshire released by police

“Hoax calls are treated very seriously and those responsible are warned that misuse of the emergency line can cost lives.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST

Police have issued a warning to parents after receiving a number of hoax calls from youngsters.

Footage of calls including requests for takeaway, swearing, and even a ‘joke’ that someone had been runover have all been released by police as part of the warning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “During the summer holidays in 2022, 999 calls to the police increased by 10.5% across Cambridgeshire. On top of this increase, we also tend to see an increase in hoax calls to the emergency line, where children and young people are identified as being responsible.

Police have released some of the hoax calls in a bid reduce the false calls this summerPolice have released some of the hoax calls in a bid reduce the false calls this summer
“This adds to the demand placed on our emergency call handlers, who work around the clock to ensure the safety of residents across Cambridgeshire.

“Whilst we appreciate that the majority of children enjoy time off school being safe and responsible, some think that prank calling the police on the emergency line is a harmless joke. This is not the case.

“Hoax calls are treated very seriously and those responsible are warned that misuse of the emergency line can cost lives.

“If our 999 operators are busy dealing with a hoax caller, they could be prevented from answering a genuine call, which in some instances could be a life-or-death situation. Hoax calls cost lives and are a waste of valuable resources.

“Not only that, but it is an offence to make a malicious or hoax call to the emergency services. Hoax callers could face a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison or a fine of £5,000. All calls to the emergency services are recorded and we can always trace the number, even if the call is made from a withheld number or a public phone box.

“If your friend or family member needed to contact the police in an emergency, think how you would feel if they were unable to get assistance because the operator had been busy on a hoax call.”

Cambridgeshire Police have released a series of hints and tips for parents to ensure hoax calls are not made during the summer.

The tips include explaining the consequences of hoax calls, as well as how and when to use 999 correctly.

