Murderer has prison sentence extended after throwing chair at officer at HMP Whitemoor
and live on Freeview channel 276
A convicted murderer has had his jail term extended after attacking three prison officers.
Harry Matthews, 28, was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2018 following his conviction for the murder of Mark Swinhoe in Loughborough.
Matthews was in HMP Whitemoor when he carried out the attack at about 10am on 18 November, 2022.
He was called to the governor’s office after using abusive language, however the abuse continued, and he was asked to leave.
He became more irate and threw his chair at an officer, causing a broken elbow. Pushed an officer against a wall and then, while being restrained, bit another officer on the back.
Matthews pleaded guilty to GBH without intent and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to an additional two years in prison on top of his existing sentence.
DC Emma Purser said: “Prison officers do brilliant work every day and they should not have to fear for their safety at work.
“Matthews is clearly a dangerous man and his behaviour shows prison is the only place for him”.