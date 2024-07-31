Murderer, child rapist and burglars: The faces of 19 criminals jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in July

A woman who killed her friend by stuffing a sock in his throat is among the 20 criminals jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough over the past month.

Anne-Marie Burrowes was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison, after being found guilty of killing Paul Knowles.

Also jailed was Wisbech man Shaun Bolingbroke, who was given a 25 year sentence after being found guilty of raping a child.

Others to be serving time inside include dangerous drivers, burglars and violent criminals.

These are not the only criminals to be jailed in July, just the ones police have released an image of.

Jailed in July Some of the faces of crooks jailed over the past month

Anne-Marie Burrowes Anne-Marie Burrowes (52) of Ellindon, Peterborough, was convicted of murdering Paul Knowles in Orton. She was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 17 years

Benjamin Hollis Benjamin Hollis (41), of Louthe Way, Sawtry, was jailed for 21 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply MDMA.