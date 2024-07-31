Murderer, child rapist and burglars: The faces of 19 criminals jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough in July

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 15:48 BST
Anne Marie Burrowes given life sentence for murdering Paul Knowles

A woman who killed her friend by stuffing a sock in his throat is among the 20 criminals jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough over the past month.

Anne-Marie Burrowes was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison, after being found guilty of killing Paul Knowles.

Also jailed was Wisbech man Shaun Bolingbroke, who was given a 25 year sentence after being found guilty of raping a child.

Others to be serving time inside include dangerous drivers, burglars and violent criminals.

These are not the only criminals to be jailed in July, just the ones police have released an image of.

Some of the faces of crooks jailed over the past month

1. Jailed in July

Some of the faces of crooks jailed over the past monthPhoto: Police

Anne-Marie Burrowes (52) of Ellindon, Peterborough, was convicted of murdering Paul Knowles in Orton. She was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 17 years

2. Anne-Marie Burrowes

Anne-Marie Burrowes (52) of Ellindon, Peterborough, was convicted of murdering Paul Knowles in Orton. She was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 17 yearsPhoto: Police

Benjamin Hollis (41), of Louthe Way, Sawtry, was jailed for 21 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply MDMA.

3. Benjamin Hollis

Benjamin Hollis (41), of Louthe Way, Sawtry, was jailed for 21 months, having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, being concerned in supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply MDMA.Photo: Cambs Police

Daniel Willerton (47) set fire to his own house after breaking up with his girlfriend . Willerton, of Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting arson with recklessness as to endanger life.

4. Daniel Willerton

Daniel Willerton (47) set fire to his own house after breaking up with his girlfriend . Willerton, of Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after admitting arson with recklessness as to endanger life.Photo: Police

