45-year-old old Vadims Zmicerevskis died in Spalding on Monday 11 November

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released descriptions of four people they want to trace as a murder investigation continues.

Vadims Zmicerevskis (45) died in Spalding on Monday 11 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Police launched a murder investigation following the death – and have now released a CCTV image Vadims, as well as descriptions of a number of other people they want to speak to.

Police have released this image of Vadims Zmicerevskis as part of their investigation into his death

A spokesperson for the forcer said: “As part of our on-going investigation into the death of 45-year-old old Vadims Zmicerevskis in Spalding on Monday 11 November, at the junction of Green Lane and St Thomas Road at 2.37pm, we are looking to trace key witnesses who saw Vadims in an altercation with another man taking place.

"We would like to emphasise that these people are not in any trouble whatsoever, we would simply like to speak to them about what they may have witnessed during the moments leading up to the altercation.

“There are four key witnesses seen on CCTV that we are urgently wanting to speak with. If you match any of the following descriptions, we would like to speak to you straightaway.”

The descriptions released by police are:

Witness A - Dark-haired woman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman with dark brown shoulder length hair, no fringe, with mid to dark-framed glasses, wearing light grey/stone colour jeans, white trainers with a black leather/leather-look jacket with silver zip, and a dark top underneath, and carrying a mid-size black tote bag over her right shoulder.

Witness B – Zip-necked sweater man

A mid to stocky-build man with bald or very short-shaved head, wearing a dark zip-necked sweater with small white motive on the right of the top, wearing mid-blue jeans, with his hands in his pockets, and casual brown leather lace-up shoes with white soles.

Witness C – Backpack man

A medium-build man, wearing a dark brown or black cap, black jacket zipped up, carrying a dark mid-size backpack on his back, wearing dark blue jeans with black suede-looking trainers or casual shoes

Witness D - Grey goatee beard man

A stocky-build man with grey goatee beard, wearing a black cap and mid-blue or dark-grey jeans, wearing a royal blue jacket with a small white motif and white writing underneath on the top left of the jacket, pushing a three-wheeler, red-hooded pushchair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force spokesperson added: “Please get in touch if you match any of the descriptions above. Again, we emphasise that you are not in any trouble, but we believe you may have vital information that could assist our inquires.

“As well as the four people described, CCTV shows several people in the area who we would also like to speak to. If you were in the vicinity at that time and witnessed the altercations and have not yet spoken to police, please do come forward. What you saw or heard could be crucial to our investigation.

“There are a number of ways to get in touch: By calling 101 quoting incident 237 of 11 November, by submitting information via the dedicated MiPP: Operation Rose, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can share information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online, quoting incident 237 of 11 November.