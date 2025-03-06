MURDER INVESTIGATION: Police name the woman found dead at Huntingdon home
A woman who was found dead at her home in Huntingdon has been named by police.
Officers discovered Simone Smith, 35, at her flat in Saunders Close at about 5pm on 26 February.
A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “A murder investigation was launched and enquiries continued into the evening and throughout the night.
"During these, police were called after hospital staff discovered the body of Cody Parker, 27, in public toilets at Hinchingbrooke Hospital the following morning (27 February).
“The discovery of Mr Parker is linked with the murder investigation and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection. The deaths have been treated as isolated incidents.
“Initial findings from a post mortem carried out at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on Tuesday (4 March) concluded Miss Smith died as a result of compression of the neck.
“A second post mortem carried out the same day concluded Mr Parker, also of Saunders Close, Huntingdon, died as a result of hanging.
A statement issued to police on behalf of Simone's family reads: “As Simone’s family we are completely devastated that her life was taken. Our beautiful girl was a kind-hearted soul, who had time for everyone and showed nothing but kindness and compassion to others.
“This isn’t how her story should’ve ended; we have lost a daughter, a sister and an aunt. To us she was so loved and completely irreplaceable.
“We as a family have received an outpouring of love from friends, family and the local community. Simone’s close friends have expressed the deep loss and sadness they feel at this difficult time, describing her as ‘a one and only’.”