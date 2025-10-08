Murder investigation launched after man is found dead inside his Huntingdon home

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at his home in Huntingdon.

Hamid Tawaab, 59, was found unconscious in his flat in Fern Court on the afternoon of 20 January and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

A forensic post-mortem was carried out and recent results from tests have prompted officers from Cambridgeshire Police to treat his death as murder.

A 35-year-old woman from Huntingdon was been arrested on suspicion of murder on October 8 and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit, said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation, and we have lots of lines of inquiry to pursue.

“Recent results from a long and detailed forensic post-mortem following Mr Tawaab’s death mean we are now treating this as a murder investigation.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in or around Fern Court in Huntingdon and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at the time.

“I understand this is likely to be concerning for the local community, but we believe it to be an isolated incident and are working tirelessly to find out what happened.”

Meanwhile, the family of Mr Tawaab, also known as Michael Vidale, have released a photo of him and paid tribute.

A statement said: “He was an incredibly intelligent and likeable person with a cheeky smile, an infectious laugh, and a passion for cricket.

“He was a father, grandfather, brother and uncle and we are deeply shocked and saddened by his loss and the horrific circumstances around his death.

“He is greatly missed, and we hope that he is at peace.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting Op Perugia as the reference, or ask to speak with DI McCann. Alternatively, visit the force’s reporting portal.