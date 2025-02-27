Murder investigation launched after death of woman in Huntingdon

Police later received a report about the discovery of a man’s body – and say the two deaths are linked

Detectives are treating the death of a woman in Huntingdon yesterday (26 February) as murder, and an investigation has been launched.

Officers from Cambs Police discovered the woman at a flat in Saunders Close, at about 5pm yesterday.

A force spokesperson said: “The woman’s family are being supported and specially-trained officers are keeping them updated as the investigation progresses.

“Enquiries continued into the evening and throughout the night, and during these, police were called about the discovery of the body of a man in public toilets at Hinchingbrooke Hospital this morning (27 February).

Detectives are now linking the discovery of the man by staff at the hospital, with their investigation into the woman’s death.”

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s suspected murder.