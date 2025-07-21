A prisoner at HMP Peterborough killed a fellow inmate in a row over vapes.

Jordan Neale punched Gareth Jones three times in a cell at the prison on 12 July last year (2024) following the argument.

Mr Jones, 42, was knocked to the floor unconscious and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where his life support machine was turned off the following day (13 July).

He suffered a bleed to the brain.

After the incident, Neale went back to his cell and made two phone calls using the prison landline where he told a close friend he had ‘killed someone’. He continued saying ‘he is not breathing’ and ‘I am looking at life’.

During interview, Neale, 27, told officers he had given Mr Jones £80 and was promised he would be paid back in vapes.

On the day of the assault, the pair had a verbal disagreement in the dinner queue over the promised vapes before returning to Mr Jones’ cell.

Neale said Mr Jones spat in his face causing him to lash out and hit him at least three times in the head and chest.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (18 July), Neale, was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison. He was found guilty of murder by a jury following a ten-day trial at the court in February.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked attack with catastrophic consequences. Neale admitted his didn’t know his own strength and saw red.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Jones’ family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.”

In a statement, Mr Jones’ family said: “Gareth, our brother, uncle and father, lost his rights to life in such a horrific way. This has left a big hole in our hearts that will never heal. We are truly heartbroken. He will never be forgotten.