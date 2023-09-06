MP Shailesh Vara and city councillors call for action after spectator seriously hurt in Peterborough car cruising crash

Watch more videos on Shots!

There has been a joint call for action from politicians from a range of parties after a spectator was seriously injured at an unauthorised car cruise event in Peterborough at the weekend.

Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and independents have all made the call following the incident in Sunday night at the DPD depot Alwalton Hill, when a man suffered head and leg injuries after he was hit by a Mazda MX5 taking part in the event.

Unauthorised car cruise events have caused a number of issues in the city for several years, from noise and mess to anti-social behaviour – but following the news of the injuries suffered, more calls for change have been made.

The scene of the crash

On Tuesday, independent city councillor Julie Stevenson said she feared a fatal accident could occur at the events.

There were hopes a city wide injunction to prevent the unauthorised meets could be introduced – but the plans have been delayed for legal reasons.

MP to speak to police and council following incident

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “I am very concerned to hear of the events that took place last Sunday evening and my thoughts are with the individual who was injured and his family.

“This sort of dangerous and antisocial behaviour, which causes so much harm and disruption to the local community, is simply unacceptable.

“I am pleased that the Police have taken action following the meet and that they have pledged to continue doing all they can to stop these criminal activities in the future.

“I will be speaking with the local Police and Peterborough City Council to press upon them to use the full force of the law to deal with any future similar events.”

"Unless there are more patrols things won’t change”

Today, cllr Chris Wiggin, ward councillor for Hampton Vale (where the incident happened) and Deputy Leader of the Lib Dem group on Peterborough City Council, said: “Hampton residents regularly complain about the disruption caused by anti social driving from car meets.

"Living in Hampton myself, I can hear the loud noises made at unsociable hours. Unfortunately there is not enough police resource available to adequately cover all events, so residents feel like little is being done.

"As councillors we are regularly updated by the police, however unless there are more patrols things won’t change. We look forward to the introduction of a city wide injunction on car meets being brought forward by the City Council in conjunction with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and other partners. The Liberal Democrat group sends our best wishes to the injured man, and we hope this is the last time someone is hurt in this way.”

Call to bring in injunction

Conservative and fellow ward councillor Lindsay Sharp said: “The events of Saturday night are a sad reflection of the risks both to the public and those involved that have been continually highlighted. Regardless of their involvement I do hope that the individual that was injured makes a full recovery.

“Of course I am very concerned about this latest incident, having been involved in tackling car meets and cruising in other areas of Hampton Vale (At the Vivacity car park) over the last couple of years. The impact on residents from this serious anti-social behaviour has been significant, and in regular meetings with the police the limited powers for both them and the council were made clear. As was the lack of engagement from some private landowners.

"The public though should not be subjected to noise and disturbance into the early hours, the littering and general disregard for the environment and community, and definitely not the risks of injury or worse.

“It’s the reasons I joined with fellow councillors on the Task & Finish group formed to tackle Car Cruising, so to represent Hampton. So it’s sad to see that exactly what was highlighted as one of the concerns, in the first paragraph of our report, has now come to pass.

“It takes time, but I’d welcome anything we can do to accelerate a city wide injunction and in the short-term develop Community Protection Notices. I do welcome the action and intended prosecutions served in this instance by the police. I just hope that we can more prompt attendance when such meets are reported by residents. We need to give residents comfort that the issue is being taken seriously and managed within resources.”