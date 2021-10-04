Motorists warned as catalytic thieves strike twice a day in Cambridgeshire this year

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said there had been 581 such thefts in the first nine months of the year - an average of about two per day.

The spokesman said; “It takes a matter of minutes for thieves to steal the converters, which contain precious metals, but there are ways we can fight back, including the use of cameras, alarms and parking your car in certain places.”

For more advice on how to keep your car safe, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Catalytic-converter-thefts