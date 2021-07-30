Motorist warned he could face jail after causing £40,000 of damage to level crossing

Court news

Tudorel-Dorinel Carmocanu pleaded guilty to criminal damage to the Park Road crossing in Spalding when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

Carmocanu also admitted charges of aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a full licence and driving without insurance as a result of an incident on 26 October 2020.

Recorder Jacob Hallam QC adjourned the hearing for the preparation of a probation report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recorder Hallam told Carmocanu “The purpose of that report is so that the judge can find out more about you before passing sentence.

“I make no indication as to the sort of sentence that will be imposed upon you. All sentencing options remain open including custody.”