Motorbikes seized as Peterborough Police crack down on anti-social riding

Police in Peterborough seized two motorbikes during an operation to crack down on anti-social riding.

Officers were on patrol in Yaxley and in the city centre when the seized the bikes.

The operation is being carried out after complaints about youths riding motorbikes in an anti-social manner across the city.

A police spokesperson said: “In a bid to tackle anti-social riding of motorbikes across Peterborough and Huntingdonshire, our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) have been out on patrol.

Two bikes were seized by police

“Overall, two bikes were seized during their few days of patrols – one was on Thursday in Yaxley after the rider failed to stop for us, abandoned the bike and ran off, and the other was on Friday in Geneva Street, Peterborough city centre, for no insurance.

“They also stop-searched a man who was found to be in possession of cannabis and has been dealt with via an out of court disposal.”

Anyone with concerns over anti-social riding is asked to contact police, either online or by calling 101.