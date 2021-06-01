More than a dozen arrests as Peterborough police crack down on drug fuelled violence

The second phase of Operation Spotlight started on 10 May in response to serious violence in the north of the county connected to the drugs market.

Two teams of officers executed seven warrants across Peterborough and Fenland, including Whittlesey, Gunthorpe, Fletton, March, Bretton, Millfield and Hampton.

DS Hayley Carter, who lead the teams, said: “This is the second phase of Operation Spotlight, the first of which ran in the summer of last year. These last two weeks have seen us make 13 arrests and carry out five voluntarily interviews for offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, cannabis production and driving offences.

“We seized a significant quantity of both class A and B drugs, as well as a large quantity of cash and other assets we believe to have been purchased using the proceeds of criminal activity.

“Drug supply is often linked to other criminal activity, including the use of violence. As a force we are committed to keeping our communities safe; this intensification period is just one of many ways in which we work to do so.”

The operation kicked off with cannabis worth up to £25,000 being seized from a house in Whittlesey, as well as officers seizing several thousands of pounds in cash and a BMW 3 series M Sport. Two men, one in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and have been released under investigation.

The teams made use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems to intercept vehicles, as well as carrying out stop-searches, working with HMP Peterborough, British Transport Police (BTP) and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Activity concluded last week in Hampton Vale where the team found about £10,000 in cash as well as class A drugs, resulting in a man in his 20s being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

DS Carter added: “Much of our work in the police is based on intelligence built up by our own officers but also from members of the local community, therefore I urge anyone who has information about the supply of drugs or people carrying weapons to report it to us.”

1. Operation Spotlight Police made a number of arrests and seized drugs during the 2 week operation Photo: Midlands Buy photo

