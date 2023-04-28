More than 100 people turn up to Peterborough bus station 'to watch fight' as police put order in place

A dispersal order has been put in place in Peterborough city centre after more than 100 youngsters turned up to the city bus station to watch – or take part in – a fight.

The measure has been taken by the neighbourhood policing team in response to large gatherings of young people causing anti-social behaviour, including violence, predominantly around the Queensgate bus station area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large number of youngsters turned up to the Queensgate bus station on Thursday, following a fight at the station last weekend.

Queensgate bus station

The order was put in place at 4.41pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday) and will be in place until 4.41pm today (Friday).

It covers the area encompassed by Bishop’s Road, St John’s Road, Crawthorne Road, Burghley Square, Burghley Road, Lincoln Road, Cobden Street, Bourges Boulevard (A15), Mayor’s Walk, Midland Road, Thorpe Road, Bourges Boulevard (A15) and back to Bishop’s Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police make plea to parents

Chief Inspector Olly Warsop, Head of Neighbourhood Policing in Peterborough, said: “We received information about a planned fight in the area which was expected to attract a significant amount of people, following disorder at the bus station on Saturday (22 April), where a fight between a group of girls attracted a large crowd.

“I am aware that video footage of this incident has been circulating on social media, I would like to reassure the community that an investigation has been launched and we are working to identify those involved.

“Yesterday afternoon we saw in excess of 100 people gather in the area of the bus station – it is believed this was to watch, encourage or participate in the planned fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had uniformed police officers in the area who engaged with the youths and wider public, who expressed their concern about the incident with the presence of the whole group causing members of the public harassment, alarm and distress.

“I would like to put a plea out to parents and carers – if you hear that your child is planning on attending any such incident as this, please do your best to discourage them. This is not acceptable behaviour. Even if they intend on going to “watch”, they could find themselves getting drawn into large scale disorder as we saw at the weekend.”

What is the order and what are the penalties for breaching it?

The order has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area within the order and not return within 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person may be directed to leave the area if police suspect their behaviour has contributed to, or is likely to contribute to:

Members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed

The occurrence of crime or disorder