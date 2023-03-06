February 24

Rabah Benghadfa (41) of Dartmouth Road, London

Found guilty of theft of a mobile phone x2

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Jailed for four months

Spiceyspice Pillay (47) of Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead

Found guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £105

February 27

Lee Barnes (47) of Queen Street, Yaxley

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £233, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence

Teresa Flint (64) of Hadley Crescent, Heacham

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Marite Karklina (35) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Robert Tyler (35) of Barcham Road, Soham

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £108, victim surcharge £43, costs £110. Six points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on employees and family

Naheed Akhtar (51) of Bale Road, Leicester

Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Benjamin Davey (23) of Livingstone Road, Yaxley

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on partner

Joseph Errington (39) of Church Road North, Skegness

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Six points on licence

Steven Golding (31) of Tower Road, Terrington St Clement

Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight

Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £110

Gerald Neacy (47) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for six months and six weeks

Nicu Radu (24) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Eight points on licence

February 28

Simon Comber (40) of Primrose Lane, Huntingdon

Found guilty of driving with no insurance