Mobile phone thefts and drunk and disorderly behaviour – latest sentences from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
Sentencing results for Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
February 24
Rabah Benghadfa (41) of Dartmouth Road, London
Found guilty of theft of a mobile phone x2
Jailed for four months
Spiceyspice Pillay (47) of Cantelupe Road, East Grinstead
Found guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40, costs £105
February 27
Lee Barnes (47) of Queen Street, Yaxley
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £233, victim surcharge £34. Six points on licence
Teresa Flint (64) of Hadley Crescent, Heacham
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Marite Karklina (35) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Robert Tyler (35) of Barcham Road, Soham
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £108, victim surcharge £43, costs £110. Six points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on employees and family
Naheed Akhtar (51) of Bale Road, Leicester
Found guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Benjamin Davey (23) of Livingstone Road, Yaxley
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £350, victim surcharge £140, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on partner
Joseph Errington (39) of Church Road North, Skegness
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £106, costs £110. Six points on licence
Steven Golding (31) of Tower Road, Terrington St Clement
Found guilty of driving a vehicle exceeding the maximum weight
Fined £300, victim surcharge £120, costs £110
Gerald Neacy (47) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for six months and six weeks
Nicu Radu (24) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Eight points on licence
February 28
Simon Comber (40) of Primrose Lane, Huntingdon
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £150, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months