Missing Peterborough teenager Bernadette Walker’s parents in dock as murder trial is set to begin
Missing Peterborough teenager Bernadette Walker’s parents are in the dock today as their trial starts.
Sarah Walker (37), and Scott Walker (50), both of Century Square in Millfield are standing trial at Cambridge Crown Court, with the first day of the hearing today (Thursday, June 10).
Bernadette (19) was last seen in July in Peterborough.
Bernadette’s body has not been found, but police believe she has been killed.
She was reported missing on July 21 by her parents.
Since Bernadette’s disappearance police have carried out extensive searches in land in Peterborough and surrounding countryside in Cowbit, but her body has never been found.
Scott Walker is charged with murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice, while Sarah Walker faces two counts of perverting the course of justice.
Today there has been legal discussion, with judge Mrs Justice McGowan saying a jury will be selected and the case is expected to be opened by the prosecution on Monday.