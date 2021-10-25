Met Police promise to ban fans caught throwing objects after 9-year-old girl hit at Peterborough United QPR match
The Metropolitan Police has promised to issue bans to any fans identified throwing items in the away end at the Posh vs QPR fixture on Saturday (October 23) after a nine-year-old girl was hit by one.
Police have requested CCTV from Posh to help them identify any of the QPR supporters who threw items during the match, which included coins, lighters and plastic bottles, one of which struck the girl.
The people who threw the items and the girl are both believed to have been sitting in the away end of the Weston Homes Stadium.
As many as 3,737 fans made the trip from London to Peterborough for the match but were disappointed to see their side lose 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Siriki Dembele.
At least one fan reported online seeing a bottle, filled with liquid, being thrown over his head and soaking others below.
PC John Gerard, via the Met Police QPR FC twitter account (@MPSQPRFC), said: “So, with 4000 fans in Peterborough on Saturday a small section let themselves down and the club down by again throwing items during the game, one item hit a child who was 9 years old.
“This is not acceptable and needs to stop or the next stop for anyone caught will be police custody.
“If and when we catch them, and we will, like we have the one from the last home game, a long ban and maybe some form of education will be handed down.
“CCTV has been requested from Peterborough, it we can identify any then trust me, action will be taken; working with the club’s operations department.”