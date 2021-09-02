Men jailed after air freshener receipt led police to Peterborough cannabis factory

Paqsor Omuzi, 25, and Petrit Markaj, 26, were stopped by police in a Vauxhall Insignia in Fengate, Peterborough, at about 7.15pm on 26 February.

Omuzi, who was driving, admitted not having a licence or insurance and the vehicle was seized.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a receipt for air fresheners worth £59 and a missed parcel card for a property in Vicarage Farm Road, Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paqsor Omuzi, (left), and Petrit Marka (right)

The two men also had about £800 in cash despite not having employment or any other way they could account for the money.

At the property in Vicarage Farm Road officers discovered identification cards in three different names that appeared to picture Omuzi.

When a phone seized from Markaj was analysed it led officers to another property in Molyneux Square, Hampton. Inside, they found 68 cannabis plants worth up to £57,000 and two large bags of the drug worth up to £10,000.

Fingerprints taken from the pair linked them to another cannabis factory that had been found in Grange Avenue, Peterborough, on 15 October last year, with 71 plants worth up to £59,640 inside.

Markaj, of no known address, admitted abstracting electricity without authority and two counts of producing cannabis.

Omuzi, of Aubrey Road, London, admitted driving without a licence or insurance, producing cannabis and possessing documents with improper intention.

Yesterday (1 September) at Cambridge Crown Court Markaj was jailed for two years and six months. At the same hearing Omuzi was jailed for two years and disqualified from driving for six months.

PC Edyta Nightingale said: “This was a complicated trail that started with a routine stop and ended with thousands of pounds worth of drugs being taken off the streets.

“Drug dealing and production cause considerable concern for our communities and are often associated with other crimes such as anti-social behaviour and violence.