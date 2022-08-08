Men charged with possession of firearms and other weapons following alleged aggravated burglary in Peterborough

Six people have been charged in connection with an alleged aggravated burglary in Peterborough last week.

Police were called at just gone 4am on Thursday (4 August) with reports of a disturbance at a house in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville.

Anton Kola, 29, was arrested at his home in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville, in the early hours of Thursday and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely cash and designer clothing.

Six men have been charged in connection with the incident

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (6 August) where he has been remanded in prison to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for trial on 5 September.

Tom Dodaj, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday evening in Enfield Green, Surrey.

Three men – Florin Doci, 25, of Station Road, Raleigh, Essex, Olsi Cakoni, 25, of Sevington Road, Brent Cross, Greater London, and Malesio Gjonaj, 21, of Belvoir Street, Hull – were all arrested on Thursday evening in Wembley.

Arjada Lleshi, 32, of Station Road, South Tottenham, Greater London, was arrested at Luton Airport late on Thursday night.

They have all been charged with robbery, possession of offensive weapons in a public place, namely hammers, crowbars and other tools, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Dodaj has also been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely £6,000 in cash.

Doci has also been charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Lleshi has also been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely £1,200 in cash.

All five appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) where they have been remanded in prison to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 5 September.