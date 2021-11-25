Men charged with fraud and money laundering in connection with investment scheme

The investigation, by Lincolnshire police followed reports of suspected fraud, associated principally to a trading-based investment scheme run through the Lottery Syndicate Club Ltd based in Spalding.

The scheme operated between 2017 and 2019 and had several hundred members.

In total, three men have been charged, and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court news

Christopher Toynton, (72), of Horseshoe Road, Spalding and Ross Gibson, aged (26), of Eve Lane, Dudley (previously from Spalding) have been charged with fraud by abuse of position, money laundering and Carrying out regulated activities

Philip Cavener, aged 60, of Douglas Road, Bedford has been charged with carrying out regulated activities.

Investigating officer PC Phil Gidlow from the ECU said: “This has been a very complex investigation and we would like to thank everyone who has so far come forward to provide information.