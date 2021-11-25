Men charged with fraud and money laundering in connection with investment scheme
Police have charged two men with fraud and money laundering in connection with an investment scheme.
The investigation, by Lincolnshire police followed reports of suspected fraud, associated principally to a trading-based investment scheme run through the Lottery Syndicate Club Ltd based in Spalding.
The scheme operated between 2017 and 2019 and had several hundred members.
In total, three men have been charged, and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 9.
Christopher Toynton, (72), of Horseshoe Road, Spalding and Ross Gibson, aged (26), of Eve Lane, Dudley (previously from Spalding) have been charged with fraud by abuse of position, money laundering and Carrying out regulated activities
Philip Cavener, aged 60, of Douglas Road, Bedford has been charged with carrying out regulated activities.
Investigating officer PC Phil Gidlow from the ECU said: “This has been a very complex investigation and we would like to thank everyone who has so far come forward to provide information.
“We continue to appeal to anyone else who may have been affected but has not yet come forward, to please contact the investigation team by email on [email protected]”