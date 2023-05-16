Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Peterborough bailed

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Peterborough have been released on bail.

The men, aged in their 30s, were arrested following a reported stabbing in the city on Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called at 5.10pm on Sunday, (14 May), with reports of violence at an address in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

The men have been bailed

A police spokesperson said: “A man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Residents were seen giving CPR to a man in Burghley Square, Broadway shortly afterwards, and the Magpas Air Ambulance landed in near-by Stanley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police said two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

Today, the police spokesman said they had both been bailed until August 14.