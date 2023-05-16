News you can trust since 1948
Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Peterborough bailed

Police called to incident on Sunday night

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th May 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:35 BST

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Peterborough have been released on bail.

The men, aged in their 30s, were arrested following a reported stabbing in the city on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called at 5.10pm on Sunday, (14 May), with reports of violence at an address in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

The men have been bailedThe men have been bailed
A police spokesperson said: “A man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Residents were seen giving CPR to a man in Burghley Square, Broadway shortly afterwards, and the Magpas Air Ambulance landed in near-by Stanley Park.

Cambridgeshire Police said two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

Today, the police spokesman said they had both been bailed until August 14.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

